Chief Justice hails rich legacy of Marudu Brothers, Velu Nachiar

April 28, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

2193
Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjay V. Gangapurwala speaks at the Inauguration of the additional court building in Sivaganga on Sunday.

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjay V. Gangapurwala speaks at the Inauguration of the additional court building in Sivaganga on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjay V. Gangapurwala inaugurated the additional court building constructed at a cost of ₹9.82 crore at the combined court campus in Sivaganga on Sunday.

Inaugurating the new facility in the presence of High Court judges . Suresh Kumar, P. D. Audikesavalu, P. Vadamalai and C. Kumarappan, Sivaganga Principal District and Sessions Judge R. Gurumurthy, Sivaganga Bar Association president OL. Janakiraman, secretary K Chithiraichamy, among other officials, he traced the rich legacy of Sivaganga dating back to 16th and 17th century and hailed the citizens for their grit and valour.

He paid tribute to the contribution and sacrifices of Rani Velu Nachiar, the legendary queen, who waged a war against the colonial forces. He also recalled the yeomen services of Marudu Brothers.

The stalwarts from Sivaganga displayed indomitable spirit of freedom and justice, which reflected in the rich tapestry of history of the ancient town.

The Chief Justice further said that Sivaganga was the cultural jewel in Tamil Nadu. The renowned temples around it showed the Tamil traditions. Pillayarpatti Karpaga Vinayagar shrine was unique and drew devotees from far and wide.

The Keeladi Heritage museum displaying numerous artefacts was a place where history comes alive telling stories of a glorious past. Through the inauguration of the court here, the Chief Justice said, “let us draw inspiration from the past. Let us carry forward the legacy of justice that has been the hallmark of Sivaganga ensuring the flame of truth and righteousness.” ‘

The land was steeped in heritage reminding the valour and sacrifice that had shaped the destiny of the nation, he said and appealed to the stakeholders in the judiciary to come together and work for the interests of the litigant public and among others.

Assuring the litigant public, the CJ said “your voices will be heard. Rights defended and liberties preserved.”

The Chief Justice wished that the newly opened court would give opportunity for excellent arguments, cross-examination and fair judgments. He hoped the first case listed in the court was taken up earnestly, without any adjournments.

Seeking the support of lawyers, he said the members of the Bar had a major role and responsibility. They should work in fairness and for the welfare of their clients with conscience.

Chief Judicial Magistrate V Sundararaj proposed a vote of thanks.

