June 22, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MADURAI

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala said that steps have to be taken in the direction of implementing paperless courts, in a staggered manner. It was a subject that the Chief Justice of India was concerned about, the CJ said.

The CJ requested the cooperation of all in the new ventures that would be undertaken with the consultation and cooperation of all. He advised the advocates to set the standards of professional ethics and advocacy.

If the benchmark was raised, the junior advocates following their footsteps would be benefited, he said during the welcome accorded to him at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. He said that not once did he feel that he was away from home because of the warmth showered upon him by all and hoped the love and affection continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

High Court Judges, advocates and other court staff were present at the event. This was his first visit to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court after his elevation as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Following the welcome address, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice R. Subramanian heard public interest litigation petitions and appeals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.