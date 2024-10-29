Chief Justice celebrates Deepavali at home for senior citizens in Madurai

Ahead of Deepavali, Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram and Administrative Judge of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice R. Subramanian distributed new clothes to inmates of Rojavanam, a home for senior citizens, at Uthangudi in Madurai on Tuesday.

The judges interacted with the inmates. Cultural programmes were performed and crackers burst as part of the celebrations and a festival dinner was served to the inmates. The event was organised by Madurai Bar Association of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Its president M.K. Suresh, general secretary R. Venkatesan and other advocates were present.

