GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Justice celebrates Deepavali at home for senior citizens in Madurai

Published - October 29, 2024 09:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram distributes new clothes to inmates of Rojavanam, a home for senior citizens, in Madurai on Tuesday.

Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram distributes new clothes to inmates of Rojavanam, a home for senior citizens, in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Ahead of Deepavali, Madras High Court Chief Justice K.R. Shriram and Administrative Judge of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice R. Subramanian distributed new clothes to inmates of Rojavanam, a home for senior citizens, at Uthangudi in Madurai on Tuesday.

The judges interacted with the inmates. Cultural programmes were performed and crackers burst as part of the celebrations and a festival dinner was served to the inmates. The event was organised by Madurai Bar Association of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Its president M.K. Suresh, general secretary R. Venkatesan and other advocates were present. 

Published - October 29, 2024 09:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.