Chief Engineer inspects Mullaperiyar dam

August 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

V. Ravi, who assumed office on August 1 as Chief Engineer-Madurai Region, Water Resources Organisation, Public Works Department, inspected Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday.

Accompanied by the Executive Engineer, Periyar Dam, J. Sam Irvin, Mr. Ravi inspected the main dam, baby day, earthen dam, and the gallery area. He also inspected surplus water drainage, and seismography equipment installed on the dam site. Besides, he inspected the Vallakadavu Road, head sluice at Thekkady and Pennicuick Memorial.

He instructed the engineers about precautionary measures to be taken during monsoon flood.

Assistant Executive Engineer Kumar, Assistant Engineers Mayilvahanan, Murugesan, Rajagopal, M. Mayakrishnan, A. Muralidharan, A. Mohammed Yuvis and M. Naveenkukarm were present.

