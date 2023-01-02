Chidambaram launches smart classroom

January 02, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram inaugurated a smart classroom in Chinna Unjanai village in Sivaganga district on Monday.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who went around the campus, was baffled about the lack of infrastructure. Speaking to the Headmaster Ponmanachemmal, he came to know that the school had 38 children on rolls studying in class 1 to 10. There were only two classrooms and three teachers.

The MP was informed that 20 children studying in standards 1 to 5 sat in one classroom, while another 18 students studying in class 6 to 10 were made to sit in another room. He was astonished about the lack of infrastructure and asked the HM as to how can the children attend the classes or would it be possible for the teachers to handle the classes/subjects.

He then suggested to the Karaikudi MLA to examine the possibility of constructing additional buildings, which would attract more children to join the school.

The smart classroom, no doubt, would give the children a fillip, but, the school deserved additional rooms immediately, to which Mr. Chidambaram assured to look into it.