Chidambaram hails State budget

SIVAGANGA

Conveying his wishes to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on the presentation of the State budget with prime focus on health and education, senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram described it as a revolutionary budget.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the announcement to give ₹1,000 each to girls studying in sixth to 12th standard reflected the government’s commitment towards unhindered education for girl children. It is a very big motivator and will encourage the children to pursue their academics with great zeal.

By disseminating knowledge to the girls in remote locations of the State, the society would witness a balanced growth in all spheres, Mr Chidambaram, who is considered an expert in public finance said and added that education and health was like the two eyes.

The Finance Minister Mr Thiaga Rajan had rightly earmarked huge allocation for education and health. When more and more infrastructure was provided, the life style and standard of living of even those in the BPL category would be taken care of. Construction of new hospitals and upgradation plans of hospitals at district headquarters would be a boon to the masses.

In the process of rising infrastructural facilities, thousands of workers would get jobs and this should be seen as a social infrastructure, Mr Chidambaram said and hailed the sops announced for MSME sector and the StartUps in Tamil Nadu as a good beginning.