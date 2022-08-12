Chidambaram gives ₹1.13 crore from MP fund for govt school libraries

L Srikrishna SIVAGANGA
August 12, 2022 20:59 IST

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram has given ₹1.13 crore from the MP Development Fund for construction of four additional classrooms in the Sivaganga Government Girls Higher Secondary School and for buying books and renovating libraries in at least 20 schools in Sivaganga and Manamadurai Assembly segments.

Speaking to reporters, he said that following requests from the public, students and the parents that many schools did not have a proper space for library. “There were no almirahs or shelves to preserve the books. There were no chairs and also no furniture. Hence, it was decided to give a facelift to the schools in the two towns,” he said.

He said that he had sent a letter to the Sivaganga District Collector expressing his wish to spend the money from the MP Fund and hoped the works would be over in about three to six months from now.

The Congress leader also said that the renovated libraries would have the name of Mahatma Gandhi.

