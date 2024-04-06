Chidambaram flays Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaishankar for creating confusion on Katchatheevu

April 06, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

BJP leaders S.Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman were trying to create confusion among the 35 lakh Tamil population in Sri Lanka by raking up the Katchatheevu issue, said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Karaikudi, he said that Katchatheevu had been settled, about five decades ago. Raking it up now in the run up to the election as a ‘weapon’ by the BJP was not only dangerous, but showed their scant regard for the Tamils in the island nation.

He said that on January 27, 2015 through a response sought from the Right To Information Act, it had been mentioned that as per the international laws it was settled. It was neither ceded nor acquired. Like the land, which has boundaries, there are similar boundaries in the seas as well. Though it may not be visible, it was accepted after proper research was undertaken.

The RTI response had stated that 1.9 square kilometres of land was indeed within Sri Lanka’s jurisdiction and hence the agreement had been signed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

When this was the reality, the claims of BJP TN president K Annamalai on the same issue was not only misleading, but also mischievous. The BJP was determined to create a confusion among the gullible people over a settled matter.

Condemning the attitude, Mr Chidambaram wanted to know why Mr Jaishankar and Ms Nirmala Sitharaman were not contesting in the Lok Sabha election from Tamil Nadu. When they claimed themselves as Tamils et al, what prevented them from seeking mandate from here like their colleagues - Tamilisai Soundararajan or L. Murugan or Annamalai. Hiding behind Mr Modi, both Mr Jaishankar and Ms Nirmala Sitharaman had only caused confusion.

Not knowing that such an issue may cause a kind of insecure feeling among the 35 lakh Tamils, the BJP leaders continued with their statements giving an impression that the Congress was to be blamed. This is wrong and baseless, he said.

Congress Manifesto

Explaining in detail about the Congress manifesto, which was released in New Delhi on Friday, he said that the programmes which were mentioned in the manifesto in the past such as the MGNREGA, Right to Education, Right to Health Care etc, during the UPA regime were being implemented by the BJP.

Attacking Mr Modi, he said that the promises to increase the income of farmers or that the BJP would give 2 crore jobs and among others had gone with the wind.

Answering a query, Mr Chidambaram said it is possible to give ₹ 1 lakh per year to women and the INDIA alliance, if elected to power, would certainly do it.

On the electoral bonds, he said that it was nothing but a legalised scam and corruption by the BJP. He said that the GST 2.0 would be introduced, if they were elected to power. He also said that naming a Prime Ministerial candidate for the INDIA alliance would not be an issue. If elected, the PM would be decided forthwith, he added.

Later in the evening, Mr Chidambaram addressed an election rally in favour of the Congress candidate Karti P. Chidambaram.