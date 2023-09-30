Chidambaram doubts intention of the Union government on women’s Reservation Bill

September 30, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

Reservation for women in polity may not become a reality in India till 2032, according to senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he said while Parliament may have passed the Women’s Reservation Bill and it had become an Act on receiving the President’s assent, the BJP had indicated that it would be implemented only after the census and delimitation exercise was completed.

This meant that it could take another nine years for implementation as the census might take about two years (2026-28) and the delimitation exercise about four years since the last delimitation exercise took six years, Mr Chidambaram said.

Describing the Act as a publicity gimmick, the Congress leader said, “In my opinion, It looks like the BJP is not keen to make it happen. Thus, women’s reservation is nothing but a jumla [empty promise].”

Tribute

Paying tributes to M S Swaminathan, he recalled the agriculture scientist’s contribution that made India a surplus country in rice, wheat and other food grains. He also recalled the efforts of former minister C. Subramanian and former Union Secretary Sivaraman.

On the Cauvery river water dispute, Mr. Chidambaram said the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leadership was right in fighting for release of Cauvery water for farmers in Tamil Nadu, while it was the right of the Congress leaders in Karnataka to oppose it.

Appreciating the Tamil Nadu government for giving ₹1,000 under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (KMUTT) to over one crore women beneficiaries, he hoped that the left-out names would also be considered with care and concern for the needy womenfolk.

He condemned the Union government and the National Medical Commission (NMC) for their announcement to not increase the intake of students in medical colleges and also not to open new medical colleges in southern States. Such restrictions were wrong and could affect the community, he said and demanded that the government withdraw the decision.

On the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency note from circulation, with September 30 as the deadline, Mr. Chidambaram said the Congress had categorically given its views on the issue. The entire exercise was wasteful and showed how a government should not function. The ₹2,000 note might have been printed only to help people who had black money or unaccounted cash. “I last saw a ₹2,000 note some three years ago.”

‘Alliance strong’

Mr. Chidambaram said the alliance formed by the Opposition parties - INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) - was intact and emerging stronger. At the time of initiation, there were 16-17 parties. Now, there were 24-25 parties. Many more may join, he said and added that he was hopeful that they would emerge victorious in the 2024 parliamentary election.

Appreciating the Tamil Nadu government for keeping its promises, he said he was happy about the functioning of Government Law College in Karaikudi since last year. Seventy-five students had been admitted in the second year of its commencement with 21 boys and 54 girls, which was no mean achievement. The government, which invited tenders for construction of a new building for the college, was likely to finalise the contracting firm soon. At present, the college was functioning on a temporary premises.

He also welcomed the Sivaganga district administration’s steps taken to construct new buildings in Karaikudi Government Hospital and a dialysis centre at Singampunari GH soon.