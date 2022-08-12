Chidambaram blames Modi for price rise

Led by former union minister P. Chidambaram, Congress volunteers take out a padayatra in Sivaganga on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when the nation is celebrating its 75th Independence day, the people were in for shock as prices of all essential commodities have touched a new high for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party - BJP - had to be squarely blamed, said senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram here on Friday.

Addressing the Congress workers and functionaries, Chidambaram said at Aranmanaivasal intersection, that the padayatra they were taking was not just to celebrate the 75th Independence Day but was also to highlight the blunders of the BJP government.

The price of vegetables, rice, curd, chilly, clothes, footwear, LPG, petrol and anything else in the consumer list had risen manifold. The common man had been pushed to the corner due to such sky rocketing price. “ Only when we touch by mistake an electric wire, we get the shock...whereas, today in this BJP’s rule, the price of essential goods sends shock waves to all.” he said amidst applause from the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet another threat looming large is the rising number of joblessness in the country. The former Union Finance Minister said that wrong policies of the Centre was to be blamed. The ministers concerned in the Union government refused to accept the data and kept misleading the people with their own numbers, which are imaginary and fudged, he charged. “Once in a city like Tirupur, 5000 industrial sheds were open... and now, it had been reduced to 500,” he claimed.

The tale of many womenfolk who turned jobless was so terrible that most of them have stopped searching for employment. The plight of MSMEs in the nation was pathetic. “The BJP and Mr Narendra Modi cannot escape. They are accountable. They are answerable to the people of the nation”, Mr Chidambaram said. The Congress when in power had always been reliable and people from all walks of life lived in peace”, he underlined.

The padayatra would commence from here on Saturday and reach Manamadurai on Independence Day, the party functionaries including MLA Mangudi, District president Satyamurthi and others said.