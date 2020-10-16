Chicken biryani for 5 paise

A biryani shop near Kamarajar Bus Stand here sold chicken biryani boxes for five paise on Friday to mark World Food Day.

K.Sheik Mujibur Rahman, the owner of ‘Mujib Biryani,’ said that by selling a half plate biryani for five paise, he aimed to create awareness of the importance to protect and preserve antiques. He said that the recent archaeological findings at Keeladi stirred an interest in him to understand history and to preserve artefacts.

During several occasions the shop sold biryani packets at a lower cost to emphasise on various social issues. This was the second consecutive year that the shop was selling chicken biryani packets for five paise.

Mr. Rahman said that biryani boxes were sold to around 500 people on Friday. “All safety precautionary norms issued by the government were strictly followed. All customers were seated on chairs that were placed wide apart. It was ensured that all customers wore face masks and the staff of the shop regulated the customers,” he said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had financially pushed many families into starvation. Our group of friends distributed food packets to around 25,000 people during the lockdown period. But, we wanted to sell the biryani packets for five paise as many people don't want to get food for free. We feel happy that we were able to satiate the hunger of many customers,” added Mr. Rahman.

T. Premkumar, a customer who bought the biryani on Friday, said that many children turned up to buy chicken biryani by bringing five paise coins.