Chettinad flavour wafts at cooking contest

Gomathi adjudged winner of preliminary round held in Karaikudi

R.M. Gomathi was adjudged winner of the third edition of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ in the preliminary round held at Golden Singar Hotel in Karaikudi on Saturday. Her recipes were based on Chettinad cuisine.

The participants presented a minimum of two dishes of which one represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu with Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta. Chef K. Damodaran was the judge for the event. R. Nithya was the first runner-up and S. Sasmitha Afrin the second runner-up.

