Chess tournament for school students

TENKASI

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the inter-school chess tournament for students from government schools in Tenkasi district here on Wednesday to create awareness of the Chess Olympiad to be conducted at Maamallapuram from July 27 to August 10.

A school, taluk, district and State-level chess competitions would be conducted for government school students. An opportunity to interact with international chess players would be given to the winners of this tournament during the Chess Olympiad.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the tournament, Mr. Mahesh said over 2,000 chess players from 187 countries would participate in the Chess Olympiad. The State government had made arrangements in four months.

The inter-school chess tournament for the government school students would be organised on July 13, 20 and 25 and eight district-level winners from each district would be taken to Mamallapuram to witness the Chess Olympiad and meet the players, he said.

The Minister said heads of schools had been instructed not to keep their students in unsafe buildings even as 10,037 insecure school buildings across Tamil Nadu were being removed. When asked about insufficient building facilities in over 2,500 schools across the State, he said students had to sit under shades of the trees due to unsafe and inadequate school buildings. “We have allocated Rs. 500 crore during the current financial year to construct school buildings.” He said there was no plan to reduce the working hours of schools in the wake of COVID-19 and heads of the schools had been instructed to ensure wearing of masks by all students.

Commissioner for School Education Nandakumar, Tenkasi Collector Akash, Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar, MLAs S. Palani Nadar of Tenkasi and Raja of Sankarankovil and officials of School Education Department were present.