Chess selection tournament to be held

AICF Madurai Schools Chess Selection Tournament is to be held for boys and girls on June 11 and 12 here organised by Madurai District Chess Association.

Participants below the age of 15 are eligible to participate. The registration fee is ₹250.

Players have to be registered with the All India Chess Federation before enrolling themselves for the tournament on https://prs.aicf.in/playerswebsite along with the player’s photo and birth certificate.

The last date for registration is 6 pm on June 9.

The venue for the event is MRR MAVMM Matriculation Higher Secondary School on Collector Office Road, Madurai.

The winners under both categories would grab a chance to visit the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram to be held from July 28 to August 10.

Around 1800 players from more than 180 countries are expected to participate in the Olympiad.

For further details contact Madurai District Chess Association Secretary B T Sethuraman on 9843155560.