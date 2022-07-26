Social Welfare Minister P.Geetha Jeevan handing over the Chess Olympiad torch to the representatives in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

TIRUNELVELI

The Chess Olympiad torch received rousing welcome in the southern districts on Tuesday.

After Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, C.A. Rishabh brought the Chess Olympiad Torch to VOC Stadium, Palayamkottai from Madurai around 11 p.m. on Monday, local chess players including students from various schools and senior citizens played matches till 7 a.m.

In the morning, Speaker M. Appavu, who honoured the winners of the ‘overnight chess matches’ with prizes, inaugurated the rally of the torch in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu, Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan, District Revenue Officer Jayashree and Mayor P.M. Saravanan in the morning.

Even as the school children and the public, carrying chess Olympiad placards, released colourful balloons in the air, the procession was taken out via Gandhimathi School and Anna Stadium before leaving for Nanguneri, where it was received by the chess enthusiasts. At Valliyoor, the ‘narikorava’ children took the torch in the rally.

In Kanniyakumari, the torch was received at Vivekananda Rock Memorial by Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan, R.S. Rajakannappan and T. Mano Thangaraj and handed it over to Grandmaster Nilofath Das in the presence of Collector M. Aravind, Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad and Nagercoil Corporation Mayor R. Mahesh.

After being taken to Thiruvalluvar Statue, the torch was taken to Triveni Sangamam, where the public in large number took a look at the chess Olympiad torch.

In Thoothukudi, Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Additional Collector (Development) Saravanan and chess players received the torch, which received rousing welcome at Tiruchendur also.

In Tenkasi, Collector P. Akash and Superintendent of Police R. Krishnaraj received the torch at Kalaivaanar Kalaiyarangam at Courtallam, from where a procession was organised.