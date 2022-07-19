Chess Olympiad awareness vehicles flagged off
THOOTHUKUDI
Collector K. Senthil Raj flagged off the Chess Olympiad awareness vehicles here on Tuesday.
As the Chess Olympiad is to be conducted in Mamallapuram from July 28, the Regional Transport Office here has stuck ‘chess stickers’ on 16 vehicles of schools and colleges.
Flagging off the vehicles at the Collectorate, Dr. Senthil Raj said the awareness vehicles would visit various parts of the district to encourage the public to watch the tournament.
District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan and Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam were present.
