Cheque handed over

RAMANATHAPURAM

Representing Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the Aide-De-Camp, Major Ajay P S Rathore handed over a cheque for ₹ 20 lakh to the family members of slain soldier K. Palani at Tiruvadanai in the district on Tuesday.

The soldier, who was in the line of duty at the Galwan Valley, Ladakh, was killed in a ‘violent standoff’ between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

In a press release issued from the Raj Bhavan, Chennai, it stated that the Governor, as a token of gratitude to Palani’s supreme sacrifice, ₹ 20 lakh has been granted from his discretionary grant. It was personally handed over to the spouse of the soldier at his residence in Tiruvadanai.