Cheque given to fisherman’s family honoured, HC told

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday was informed by the State Bank of India, Ramanathapuram branch, that the cheque presented by the State to the father of a deceased fisherman as compensation had been honoured. The State told the court that a government job would be provided to a family member.

Justice V. Parthiban took cognisance of the submissions made in the case and allowed the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned if he wanted higher compensation. The court was hearing the petition filed by N. Anthony Raj of Ramanathapuram who sought a direction to the bank to honour the cheque given by the State. He said that his son A. Mesiya had drowned with three other fishermen in January after their boat sank as Sri Lankan authorities tried to seize it.

Mr. Anthony Raj said that when the four fishermen were fishing their boat collided with a Sri Lankan patrol vessel and sank near Katchatheevu. The body of Mesiya was retrieved and handed over to the family. A cheque of ₹10 lakh was given by the State. But the cheque was not honoured stating that there was a mismatch in the name, the petitioner said.

In a connected petition, K.K. Ramesh of Madurai, in a public interest litigation petition, sought a direction to the Centre to arrest the Sri Lankan Navy personnel who were involved in sinking the boat.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi said they were not inclined to pass any orders in the case. However, the judges asked the Centre to get instructions on whether there was any action taken as the issue involved bilateral action, and whether any official communication was made in this regard.