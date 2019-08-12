Cheque bounce case disposed of as parties settle issue amicably

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court disposed of a criminal revision petition after the parties concerned amicably settled the issue that pertained to dishonour of cheque.

The court was hearing a petition filed by E. Thangamani against the order of the Principal Sessions Judge, Srivilliputtur. The complainant, K.S. Velusamy, had approached Thangamani and placed an order for the supply of specific brand of tiles worth ₹25 lakh. A sum of ₹20 lakh was paid as advance.

The tiles were not supplied by the petitioner to the complainant. Instead, a cheque for ₹20 lakh was handed over to him. However, the cheque was returned for the reason that the account was closed.

A complaint was preferred under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act (Dishonour of cheque for insufficiency of funds in the account). Judicial Magistrate, Srivilliputtur, sentenced the accused to undergo six months simple imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹5,000.

Principal Sessions Judge, Srivilliputtur, confirmed the sentence and dismissed the appeal filed by the accused. The criminal revision petition was filed against the order of the lower court.

During the course of the hearing, it was mentioned that the parties had settled the issue amicably and ₹16 lakh was paid by the petitioner to the complainant as full and final settlement. A joint compromise memo to that effect was filed by the parties.

Justice T. Krishnavalli, while disposing of the petition, acquitted the petitioner of the charges.