Cheque bounce case; 2-year imprisonment for BJP functionary

March 15, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A court in Thoothukudi has awarded 2-years imprisonment to a BJP functionary in a ‘cheque bounce ‘case.

According to prosecution, former Corporation councillor V.S.R. Prabhu of Bryant Nagar, who is the BJP’s state economics wing secretary, had borrowed ₹5 lakh from a friend and milk trader S. Paramasivan of Muthukrishnapuram on October 12, 2008.

Prabhu gave two cheques for ₹2.50 lakh each to Paramasivan on November 16, 2008 and December 16, 2008. But the cheques bounced due to insufficient fund in his account. Despite repeated requests from Paramasivan, Prabhu did not return the money he had borrowed. Frustrated over this, Paramasivan filed a case against Prabhu in the court on May 11, 2009.

The special court, besides awarding two-year imprisonment to Prabhu on Wednesday, ordered him to pay ₹10 lakh to Paramasivan within a month.