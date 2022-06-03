Chennai youth drowns in Tamirabharani

A youth from Chennai drowned in the Tamirabharani at Arugankulam near here on Friday.

A group of friends from Chennai, who are working with a Porur-based private firm, had come to Tirunelveli on Friday. They took bath in the Tamirabharani at Arugankulam. As A. Vinodh, 24, of Kancheepuram, M. Bharathi, 24, and A. Monica, 22, of Chennai accidentally moved to the deeper part of the river, the trio drowned.

As the other friends screamed for help, Ms. Bharathi and Ms. Monica were rescued while Vinodh suffered a watery grave. His body was retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Ms. Bharathi and Ms. Monica have been admitted to the TVMCH and their condition is said to be ‘stable’.

Thazhayuthu police have registered a case.