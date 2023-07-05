Chennai - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat train service to start by November, says official

July 05, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chennai – Tirunelveli Vande Bharat train service will start in October or November, said Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh here on Wednesday.

During an informal chat with reporters at Tirunelveli station, Mr. Singh said infrastructure required for maintaining Vande Bharat trains was being created in Tirunelveli. The junction would also have a range of premium services as it was one of the major revenue-generating stations for Southern Railways. The development works, including an additional platform, would be completed in the next four years.

“I have come here to inspect the junction to finalise facilities planned under the facelift programme. We will submit our proposal to the Railway Board. Once it is cleared, the work will start,” Mr. Singh said. He said track doubling work between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil was progressing as per schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.