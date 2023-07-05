HamberMenu
Chennai - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat train service to start by November, says official

July 05, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh inspects Tirunelveli railway junction on Wednesday.

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh inspects Tirunelveli railway junction on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chennai – Tirunelveli Vande Bharat train service will start in October or November, said Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh here on Wednesday.

 During an informal chat with reporters at Tirunelveli station, Mr. Singh said infrastructure required for maintaining Vande Bharat trains was being created in Tirunelveli. The junction would also have a range of premium services as it was one of the major revenue-generating stations for Southern Railways. The development works, including an additional platform, would be completed in the next four years.

“I have come here to inspect the junction to finalise facilities planned under the facelift programme. We will submit our proposal to the Railway Board. Once it is cleared, the work will start,” Mr. Singh said. He said track doubling work between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil was progressing as per schedule.

