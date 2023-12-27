ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat weekly specials on Thursdays

December 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway will operate Vande Bharat weekly special services between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil to clear rush of passengers during the festival season.

Train No. 06067 Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express will leave Chennai Egmore at 5.15 a.m. on January 1, 11, 18 and 25 (Thursdays) and arrive Nagercoil at 2.10 p.m. the same day.

In the return direction, train No. 06068 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore VB Express will leave Nagercoil at 2.50 pm. on the same days (Thursdays) and arrive Chennai Egmore at 11.45 p.m the same day.

The train will stop at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli.

