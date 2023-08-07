Chennai hospital performs two novel cardiac procedures on patient from Thoothukudi

August 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Apollo Main Hospital in Chennai has performed two novel cardiac procedures on a dialysis patient from Thoothukudi district.

The procedure called orbital atherectomy (OA) is a calcium modification technique for large coronary arteries with severe calcification to crack the calcium and deploy the stents.

Joe Villavarayar, 73, chairman of Villavarayar and Sons in Thoothukudi, has been on regular dialysis for a long-time renal ailment. He had chest pain and underwent coronary angiogram in the port town. The test showed severe calcified blockages in two blood vessels in the heart. He also had irregular heartbeat, which went down mostly at the time of dialysis. This was a major concern for the nephrologist during dialysis.

He was sent to Apollo Main Hospitals, Chennai, where he was examined by Refai Showkathali, Senior Consultant and Interventional Cardiologist, and Raja Mahesh, Nephrologist.

“We had a discussion about both his problems with the patient’s family and the difficulties in treating the problems as he was overweight and not mobilising much. After a detailed discussion, we decided to use two newer technological advances in treating his complex cardiac issue. For the blockage in the blood vessel, he needed a complex angioplasty because of the calcium deposit. Therefore, we used a newer drilling technique called orbital atherectomy,’ which breaks the calcium by rotating in an orbital fashion- approximately 80,000 to 1.20 lakh rpm inside the blood vessel. By doing this it opens the blockage and then helps us to deliver the stent at the level of blockages,” Dr. Refai told reporters here on Monday.

The procedure was available only in a few centres in India and should be done by skilful operators. For his heartbeat problems (low pulse rate), the doctors decided to put a permanent pacemaker. But considering his age and the risk of infection as his immune system had weakened being a dialysis patient, the surgeons used a special kind of pacemaker called ‘Micra’.

“This leadless pacemaker does not need any wire or battery to create a pocket like the normal pacemaker. This is done via a pinhole in the groin and a small device {which is smaller than an ‘AAA’ battery} weighing less than 2 gm is inserted directly into the heart and placed in position,” Dr. Refai said.

He underwent both procedures successfully in April at Apollo Main Hospital, Chennai, and was discharged within a few days. Since then he was doing well without any major issues and was under regular follow-up.

“This is the first time in India two of these novel techniques were used in the same patient successfully and the patient is back to work. It is an example of great teamwork and effort put in by the staff in Apollo Main Hospital to achieve the feat,” said Dr. Refai Showkathali, who visits Ponra Hospital, Tirunelveli, once in two months.

While the imported ‘Micra’ costs about ₹7 lakh, the procedure needed another ₹2 lakh.

Mr. Joe said there was a lot of clarity in the explanation given by the two doctors about the medical procedures, which gave him confidence about the new technique. “I am back to work and I go to my office in Thoothukudi town thrice a week. There is no palpitation or other related issues. I even visited Courtallam during this season.”

Dr. Refai said the patients should know about the availability of the low-risk procedure instead of going in for bypass surgery.