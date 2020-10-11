Madurai

Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Express timing revised

Southern Railway has revised the departure of Train No. 02613 Chennai Egmore - Madurai Tejas express for the convenience of passengers.

A statement said the train currently leaves Chennai at 6 a.m. on all days except Thursdays and reaches Madurai at 12.20 p.m.

For the convenience of passengers, the train will leave Chennai at 6.30 a.m. with effect from October 13 and reach Madurai at 12.50 p.m. Departure time of this train from Tiruchi and Kodaikanal Road, being the limited halts, has been revised as 10.35 a.m. and 11.55 a.m. respectively.

However there is no change in timings in the return direction.

