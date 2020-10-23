The Southern Railway has proposed to run Chennai Egmore - Kollam – Chennai Egmore Daily Special Trains ahead of the festival season.

With the composition of two AC 3-Tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans, train Number 06101 Chennai Egmore - Kollam Daily special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 5 p.m. and reach Kollam 8.45 a.m. the next day. The first service from Chennai Egmore will be on October 25, 2020 until further advice.

In the return direction Train Number 06102 Kollam - Chennai Egmore Daily Special will leave Kollam at 12 noon and reach Chennai Egmore at 3.05 a.m. the next day. The first service from Kollam will be on October 26, 2020 until further advice.

This special train will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachallam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindugal, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Srivilliputhur, Rajaplayam, Sankarankoil, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Shencottai, Punalur, Avaneswaram, Kottarakara and Kundara.

Train Number 06102 Kollam – Chennai Egmore Daily special train will also stop at Sivakasi.

Advance reservation for these trains will start from 8 a.m. on Saturday (October 24), an official statement said.