Chennai couple held for duping woman in Usilampatti

The woman had been duped of ₹2.56 lakh, following an internet friendship and phone calls

A young couple from Chennai has been arrested in connection with a cyber crime, in which a woman from Usilampatti was duped of ₹2.56 lakh.

The police identified the accused as V. Santhosh Raja of Thiruvottiyur in Chennai and his wife, Chithra.

The police said that the woman had befriended Santhosh Raja, who had posed as a popular television actor on Facebook. Later, she had shared her mobile number and both of them had chatted over the phone. The man had then sought money from the woman that he claimed he needed to meet an emergency need, and had taken up to ₹2.56 lakh from her.

Only after the man switched off his mobile phone, did the victim realise that she had been cheated. Based on her complaint, the Madurai District Cyber Police registered a case on August 30.

As per the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran, a special team led by Additional SP, Mani, and Inspector of Police, Charming S. Wiselin, traced the accused at Chennai. Since the money was credited to his wife's bank account, she was arraigned as his accomplice in the crime, police said.

The couple was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

Asking the people to be aware of cybercrimes, the SP has appealed to similar victims to immediately approach the Cyber Police without any fear or hesitation and lodge complaint.