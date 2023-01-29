ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai college student killed in road accident

January 29, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Madurai

Sundar S 5988

A college student, K. Eswaran, 23, who rode on a motorbike from Chennai towards Tirunelveli, was killed when he was knocked down by a speeding truck on the highway at Tirumangalam on Saturday. The police said the man, who was pursuing his first-year B.Sc. at a private college in Chennai, chose to ride on his motorbike to his home in near Tirunelveli.

While he was proceeding on the four-way highway near Sholavandan Road junction, a container truck hit his bike and the student sustained grievous injury to his face, head and body. He was taken to the Government hospital in Tirumangalam but was declared brought dead.

Tirumangalam Town police have registered a case against the truck driver, S. Ramanathan, 49, of Madurai.

