Chemical pesticides raises input cost besides damaging the crop, says expert

Satyagopal Korlapati, expert member, National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone), speaks at a function in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The use of chemical pesticides to protect plants, often used in larger quantities than necessary, end up increasing the input costs, besides damaging the crop. Using eco-friendly techniques such as pheromone ‘lures’ or traps will help double income of farmers as the cost incurred on buying pesticide is reduced, said Satyagopal Korlapati, expert member, National Green Tribunal (Southern zone) on Sunday.

Speaking at the 26th foundation day celebrations of DHAN Foundation, he elaborated on the role of environmental conservation on achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Mr Korlapati, during the ‘Development Dialogue,’ spoke about the need for ecological engineering for pest management, measures to take during droughts, and strategies to adopt for sustainable agriculture.

Earlier, an MoU to promote Dhan Housing and Habitat Development of Poor for Empowerment Confederation (DHAN HOPE) was signed between DHAN Foundation and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

The project will focus on building 10 ‘efficient houses’ at a cost of ₹ 2.75 lakh each, funded by Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) at Kottampatti panchayat in the first phase.

Speaking at the event, Collector Aneesh Sekhar said that it was a successful experiment in providing quality infrastructure to eradicate poverty within a tight budget as engineers of the Foundation have proved. Additional Collector S. Saravanan was present.

Former Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam gave anecdotes from his life which was heavily impacted by poverty and elaborated on Vallalar’s philosophy.

The Executive Director of DHAN, M.P. Vasimalai, said the foundation was an enabler and not a doer. “We enable local leaders, community workers and members to strive towards development of our society,” he said. He also threw light on Gandhian thoughts and economical insights of Gandhian economist J.C. Kumarappa to commemorate Gandhi Jayanthi.

A book, ‘Experiments in Combating Poverty,’ was released on the occasion. It was received by DHAN Foundation Chairman B.T. Bangera. ‘Centre for Water Literacy,’ a new initiative to create an awareness of protecting water bodies, was also inaugurated. Cultural performances formed part of the event.