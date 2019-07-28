Chef Damu selects best three winners

Karaikudi

Renowned Chef Damodaran, popularly known as Chef Damu, who prepares a wide range of exotic and local cuisines and brought back many of the forgotten recipes, was flooded with variety of spicy Chettinad dishes – both vegetarian and non-vegetarian at ‘The Hindu Our State Our Taste’ Cookery competition held here on Sunday.

A good number of participants drawn from this region thronged the Golden Singar Hotel here with a variety of dishes to take part in the second edition of the cookery competition being held in 15 locations in different parts of the State. This was the 12th location and the fifth in the Madurai region.

The Hindu Events team has come out with ‘Season 2’ cookery competition after the grand success of the first edition in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu last year. After completing the regional rounds at three more locations in Vellore, Puducherry and Thiruvannamalai, the second edition would draw to a close with the finals in Chennai by end of August.

Assisted by Co-judges K.P. Karthalingam, Assistant Professor, Department of Tourism and Hotel Management, Alagappa University, and RM Sivaramamoorthy, Principal, National Catering College, Karaikudi, Chef Damu chose the best three winners after tasting varieties of food items brought by the participants.

Kowsalya Murugesan from Pari Nagar, Karaikudi, won the first prize. She brought mutton kuzhambu, mutton chukka, nandu gravy, fish fry, elaneer payasam, idly and tomato chutney. Ms Uma Mageswari from Valambar ITI, near Kottaiyur, won the first runner-up award. She brought rice, chicken gravy and prawn chukka. Ms Ramu Sumathi from Ambalapuram in Pudukottai district won the second runner-up award. She brought chicken chukka, egg Manchurian, chicken soup, tomato soup and milagu ketti kuzhambu.

The participants cooked the dishes at their homes and brought them to the venue. The regional winners were given Vidiem products worth ₹ 10,000 - 1st Prize, Prize ₹ 6,000 – 2nd Prize and ₹ 4,000 for 3rd Prize.

“All the dishes were extremely good and it was very difficult to select the best three,” Chef Damu said. The participants brought varieties of the native Chettinad dishes and one participant brought as many as 12 varieties, he said.

“Participants took part in the competition with 100% involvement,” he said adding he learnt a lot about Chettinad cuisine from them.

The cookery competition was a journey to identify the Master Chef of Tamil Nadu. Top three regional winners would vie for the title in the grand finale to be held in Chennai. The Hindu Group was organising the exclusive two-phase cookery contest to celebrate the versatility of Tamil cuisine, its tradition and culture. The event was presented by Vidiem kitchen appliances, powered by Savorit, RKG Ghee and Co-powered by Fortune Sunflower oil.