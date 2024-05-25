Chef Damu inaugurates ‘Bazaar’ at Grand Madurai

Celebrity Chef Damu inaugurated the marketplace themed restaurant called ‘Bazaar’ at Grand Madurai by GRT Hotels and Resorts on Friday. He is the brand ambassador for GRT Hotels and Resorts.

According to a press release, the restaurant offers a variety of global delicacies all under one roof making it a haven for food lovers. As part of the official launch a three-day food festival called ‘Thalaivan Virunthu’ will be held at the in-house restaurant till May 26. The food festival is crafted and curated by Chef Damu.

‘Thalaivan Virunthu’ is all about exploring the rich flavours of South Indian cuisine and includes various signature dishes of Mr. Damu such as Damu Style Meen Kuzhambu, Chicken Chinthamani, Athangudi Kari Chops, Maa Inji Parupu Urundai Kuzhambu, Kalan Karu Milagu Varuval, Vetrilai Rasam and Karumbu Charu Payasam.

During the launch, the guests and fans of the Chef interacted with him and clicked photos and selfies. They also got to witness him in action as he cooked his signature dishes at the event.

Grand Madurai by GRT Hotels and Resorts opened its doors in April. It is located close to the airport near Velammal Medical College and Hospital and IDA Scudder Convention Centre.

