Checkpost room with CCTV cameras to be built at Kaavalkinaru junction

A new police checkpost room is to be built at Kaavalkinaru Junction with surveillance cameras at a cost of ₹5.60 lakh.

S. Gnanathiraviam, Tirunelveli M. P., laid the foundation stone for the checkpost room on Friday in the presence of District Collector V. Vishnu and Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan.

To check the smuggling of essential commodities including ration rice, river sand, M-sand and granite stones from quarries in Tirunelveli district to Kanniyakumari and Kerala, the checkpost at Kaavalkinaru Junction was reinforced recently with additional police, revenue and mines department personnel. Since the existing checkpost room is functioning from a temporary structure, the room is to be built with more facilities and CCTV cameras.

Mr. Gnanathiraviam also inaugurated a bus shelter, built at a cost of ₹9.95 lakh at Kaavalkinaru Junction with the Member of Parliament Constituency Development Fund.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor Sub-Division, Samay Singh Meena was present.