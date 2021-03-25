Checking of additional ballot units gets under way

First-level checking of additional ballot units, which are needed in constituencies where more than 15 candidates are in the fray, is being conducted by a team of technicians from Bharat Electronics.

Since more than 15 candidates are contesting from Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti, Ottapidaaram (Reserved) and Srivaikundam constituencies, two ballot units will be used in these segments. Hence, an additional 1,736 ballot units, taken out from a godown in Pudukottai in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties and election observers, were checked by technicians from Bharat Electronics on Thursday.

“The first-level checking of ballot units were done in the presence of observers and representatives of political parties,” Collector K. Senthil Raj said.

POst-checking, the ballot units will be sent to the constituencies.

Ashwani Kumar Choudhary (Vilaathikulam and Kovilpatti), Jujjavarapu Balaji (Thoothukudi), Sushil Kumar Patel (Tiruchendur) and Savin Bansal (Srivaikundam) were present.