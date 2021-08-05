Check on people coming from Kerala

Officials to intensify checks at all check posts, railway station and border points

Collector S. Visagan on Thursday said that the district administration would intensify surveillance on people coming here from Kerala.

With reports of COVID-19 patients from Kerala coming in, he told reporters that officials have been instructed to intensify checks at all check posts, railway station and border points.

The checks would be done jointly by teams from health and police, he said and added that tourism spots in Kodaikanal hill station would continue to remain under lock and key until further orders.

Already, Bryant Park, Rose Garden and a few other locations in the hill station were closed as a preventive measure.

Now, other spots such as Green Valley View, Guna Caves and others would be closed for the public, Mr. Visagan said and added that tourists coming from Kerala should possess the vaccine inoculation certificates or RT-PCR test report that they were COVID-19 negative.

Vehicles from Kerala entering Kodaikanal should have e-pass, which has been made mandatory by the government. The persons travelling and checking in hotels, resorts and private bungalows in the hill stations should ensure the COVID-19 protocol. Any negligence on the part of the hoteliers would be viewed seriously, Mr. Visagan said and added that round-the-clock checks would be in place.

A senior police officer said that adequate police personnel would be deployed during weekends and public holidays to regulate crowds in the hills.

Kodaikanal police have warned of stern action against two-wheeler riders from other districts indulging in rash and negligent driving as there were such complaints of late. Cases have been booked and in some cases, the vehicles were seized as the bike riders were in an inebriated condition, the police said and added that vehicle drivers should follow SOP and the MV Act rules.

The police have registered cases under dangerous driving and under the Disaster Management Act.