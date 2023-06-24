ADVERTISEMENT

Check wild boar menace in farms, say farmers in Virudhunagar

June 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers staged a dharna at the grievances redress meeting held in Virudhunagar on Friday demanding a check on wild boar destroying crops.

A section of farmers squatted on the floor with placards demanding the removal of boars from the list of wild animals.

Complaining that the boars were destroying all types of crops and causing huge loss to the farmers, the agitators said that despite a promise from the officials to take steps to remove boars from the list of wild animals as done in some of the districts, nothing has been done in Virudhunagar. Besides, they complained that they were not getting compensation for the damages from the Government.

However, after the officials pacified them, the farmers gave up their protest.

