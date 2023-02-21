Check usage of banned tobacco product among school students, says MP

February 21, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

B. Manickam Tagore, MP, has asked all government agencies, including School Education Department, to check whether banned tobacco products are used by school students.

Chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring committee meeting in the presence of Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan and MLAs G. Ashokan and A.R.R. Raghuraman here on Tuesday, the MP said that many school students were increasingly using a particular brand of banned tobacco product.

Besides asking the officials to ensure that no such product is available at shops near schools, he asked the School Education Department officials to conduct awareness programmes on the evils of drug abuse to protect the young children.

The MP also asked the district administration to get complete data on the number of beneficiaries of Ujwala scheme through which they received free cooking gas connections. “We should get the details on the number of beneficiaries and those who still continue to buy refills in the last seven years,” he said.

The MP said that if the number is down, the cause for people opting out of cooking gas cylinders, including increasing price of cylinders, and turning towards firewood, should be studied.

The Congress MP also wanted the district administration to make efforts to increase the number of beneficiaries under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme to get 100 days of work in a year.

“Only 55% of the beneficiaries are getting 100 days of work. This should be increased to at least 65%,” the MP said. Since this is a demand-driven project, the district administration should concentrate on this programme to provide employment to the rural people, he said.

The MP also raised concern over poor implementation of Prime Minister’s Employment Generation programme.

He wondered why the banks had failed to give loans to 114 applications seeking loans to set up manufacturing units (upto ₹25 lakh) and service units (upto ₹10 lakh) out of the 193 applicants.