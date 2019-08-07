Check on used mobiles, vehicles gets easier

MADURAI

From now on, doubts of courting trouble by inadvertently buying second-hand a stolen bike or mobile phone can be cleared in a few seconds, thanks to the efforts of Madurai Rural District police, who have provided a facility for online checking of stolen two-wheelers and mobile phones that are registered with them.

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan launched the facility introduced in Maduraikavalan, the mobile application of Madurai Rural District police.

“Often people have a fear of falling prey by unknowingly buying stolen properties. With this online facility, all that people need to do is to enter the IMEI number of the mobile phone they want to buy second-hand. If the same IMEI number is available in our data of stolen or missing mobile phones, they should not buy it, but should rather alert the police,” he said.

Similarly, the engine, chassis and registration numbers of stolen vehicles are entered in the stolen vehicle registry that is available online in the app. People can verify the genuineness of a second-hand vehicle by entering anyone of these details.

“We have the details of stolen vehicles of Madurai district. We will also add the details of Madurai City police and other districts in future,” Mr. Manivannan added.

Another feature added in the app is voice assistance. “Many aged people are not able to use the app. The new facility based on voice recognition option will help them find various features of the app, like locked house monitoring registry, online complaints and phone numbers of police stations,” he said. For the first time, voice assistance using the local language, Tamil, had been used in an app, he added.

The app also has an English version now. Maduraikavalan app can be downloaded from google playstore.

The SP also inaugurated a Wall of Kindness on the compound wall of District Police Office. “People can leave anything they think can be of some use to the needy and help them,” he said.