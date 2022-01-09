Check from a bicycle

PUDUKOTTAI

09 January 2022 21:20 IST

While law enforcers were ensuring enforcement of lockdown all over the district, Collector Kavitha Ramu went around Pudukottai town ridinga bicycle to ascertain firsthand the ground-level situation on Sunday.“I just wanted to make sure everything was in place during the lockdown,” Ms. Kavitha Ramu told The Hindu over phone. The Collector said that barring medical shops no other outlet was opened in the town during her rounds. Ms. Kavitha Ramu spent about 45 minutes covering different parts of the town.

