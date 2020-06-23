Check dam to be built across the Vaigai at Arapalayam

23 June 2020 09:06 IST

G.O. is awaited to start constructing the ₹12-crore structure

A check dam is to be constructed across the Vaigai at Arapalayam to recharge groundwater level in the surrounding areas.

Public Works Department Executive Engineer (Periyar-Vaigai Basin) T. Subramanian said here on Monday that the Chief Minister had made an announcement for the construction of the check dam. It would be constructed at a cost of ₹12 crore. He said the Government Order was awaited to start construction.

“Due to over-exploitation, the groundwater level has drastically reduced in the city. Hence, the construction of this check dam at Arapalayam will help recharge borewells and wells in the surrounding areas,” said a PWD official. The check dam will be constructed between the bridge connecting Arapalayam with Aruldosspuram and the Kamarajar bridge. The dam can store water up to seven million cubic feet (mcft), he added.

According to ‘Water Watch,’ a monthly magazine released by Centre for Urban Water Resources of Dhan Foundation, a headwork was commissioned at Arapalayam and protected drinking water was supplied from as early as 1892. However, the headwork was decommissioned later because the river was contaminated due to sewage inflow.

"A structure similar to a check dam was constructed at Arapalayam for supplying drinking water. However, it remained redundant for many decades now,” said the PWD official.

Five proposals, including the Arapalayam structure, were sent by the department for construction of check dams and bed dams across the Vaigai.

Two check dams had been constructed between Raja Mill Road and Kuruvikaran Salai. Two other bed dams would be constructed to divert water for Paravai and Madakulam tanks, he said.