Check dam: HC orders audit

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director of Rural Development to conduct an audit of accounts pertaining to construction of a check dam in Sivaganga district, following allegations of embezzlement.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice S. Ananthi said that following the audit of the accounts, the report shall be placed before the Sivaganga Collector to take action if any anomaly was found. The court was hearing a petition filed by T. Ravichandran of Panangudi village in Kallal block of Sivaganga district. The petitioner said that there were irregularities in allotment of funds for the construction of the check dam in Veeraiyan kanmoi.