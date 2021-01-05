‘Check adulteration of palm jaggery, palm candy’

05 January 2021 21:12 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought a response from the State in a public interest litigation petition filed by the president of a Palm Jaggery and Palm Candy Producers Association who has sought a direction to the State to check the adulteration of palm jaggery and palm candy and take necessary action.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice to the State and sought a response to petition filed by G.T. Chandrasekaran of Udangudi in Thoothukudi district, who sought a direction to the State to check production of palm jaggery and palm candy and ensure that there is no adulteration in the production process.

In his petition, he said that some people in Udangudi produce palm jaggery (panakarupatti) and palm candy or misri (panakarkandu) illegally and it has slowly spread out to the entire district.

Palm jaggery and palm candy could be produced from April to July every year. However, they produce them throughout the year. Sugarcane products and similar products were mixed in the production. This was taking place at a time when people were preferring traditional and healthy food, he said.

There must be a check on such production and check on adulteration, he said. He said that palm tree was the State tree and every part of the tree was useful to the public. The gift of nature should not be allowed to be adulterated, he said. The case was adjourned for further hearing.