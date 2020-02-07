Madurai

Cheating in typewriting exam: Complaint against three in Madurai

Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

more-in

The typewriting examination was conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai, last year

A case of cheating has been registered against three persons, including the owner of a typewriting institute here, in connection with alleged malpractice during the typewriting examination conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai, in 2019

Additional Director of Technical Education (Exams), M. Arularasu, has lodged a complaint with the Jaihindpuram police against three candidates, R. Vignesh, M. Maragadam and Chinnadurai of a School of Commerce.

In his complaint, Dr. Arularasu has said that Chinnadurai has used Vignesh, who had already passed typewriting examination to exchange answer scripts with another candidate, Maragadam during the examination conducted in February 2019.

The Jaihindpuram police have registered a case of cheating under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 3:43:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/cheating-in-typewriting-exam-complaint-against-three-in-madurai/article30761626.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY