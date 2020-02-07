Cheating in typewriting exam: Complaint against three in Madurai

A case of cheating has been registered against three persons, including the owner of a typewriting institute here, in connection with alleged malpractice during the typewriting examination conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai, in 2019

Additional Director of Technical Education (Exams), M. Arularasu, has lodged a complaint with the Jaihindpuram police against three candidates, R. Vignesh, M. Maragadam and Chinnadurai of a School of Commerce.

In his complaint, Dr. Arularasu has said that Chinnadurai has used Vignesh, who had already passed typewriting examination to exchange answer scripts with another candidate, Maragadam during the examination conducted in February 2019.

The Jaihindpuram police have registered a case of cheating under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.