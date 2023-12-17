GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cheating case filed against bank manager

December 17, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar District Crime Branch Police have registered a case of cheating against the manager of Dhalavaipuram branch of State Bank of India for having caused a loss of ₹ 33.87 lakh to the bank by way of sanctioning Mudra loans to 16 persons without proper documents.

Based on a complaint from the Regional Manager of the bank R. Senthil Kumar (52), the DCB has booked the Manager Baskaran (59) under different Sections of Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

According to the police, R. Baskaran was the manager of the branch between March 2018 and September 2018.

During this tenure, he had given Mudra loans to 16 ineligible persons without proper documents. Besides, he had not followed the rules of the bank for providing the loans.

When the officials found non-repayment of loans by those persons, they conducted an enquiry which revealed that the manager had taken bribe money from the loanees to sanction the loan amount and used the money for his personal expenses.

