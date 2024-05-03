Cheating case: Cyber crime police nab Bengaluru youth

May 03, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Cyber Crime police have arrested one more person for cheating a Kovilpatti youth who was promised ₹10 crore for converting to Christianity from Hinduism.

Police said a youth from Kovilpatti received a message through a mobile app promising him ₹10 crore if he would convert from Hinduism to Christianity. When he agreed to it, the person who subsequently contacted the Kovilpatti youth asked him to pay ₹4.88 lakh for starting a bank account in the United States to transfer ₹10 crore and also for paying tax for the money to be given to him.

Even though he paid the amount in the account mentioned by the caller, the Kovilpatti youth did not receive any money from the stranger. Based on the complaint from him, the Cyber Crime police registered a case and found that M. Rajavel, 31, of Anantham Nagar in Thanjavur had duped the Kovilpatti youth and was arrested on April 24.

Rajavel’s accomplice S. Ganesan, 31, of Bengaluru was arrested from his home at Singachandara on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.