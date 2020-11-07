Cheating case against postman

07 November 2020 22:12 IST

Madurai

M. Balarathinam, 39, a postman of Mathur Post Office, has been accused to cheating of ₹ 59,000 by manipulating records.

Based on a complaint lodged by Postal Assistant, Melur, Saravanan, the Appanthirupathi police have booked the postman for cheating and breach of trust after he manipulated the money belonging to 23 postal savings account-holders. The misappropriation took place in 2016.

In another case of cheating, the Melur police have booked two persons, Arunpandian and Annamalai, of cheating a jeweler of ₹ 7 lakh.

The police said that Arunpandian, a friend of the complainant P. Ganesh Pandian (35), a jeweler of Melur, had taken a loan of ₹ 7 lakh. He had promised to recover his jewels pledged with a cooperative bank and sell the gold to the jeweler.

However, after taking the money in September, he recovered the gold from the society, but neither sold the gold nor returned the money.