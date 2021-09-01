Cheating case against industrialist

A case of cheating and forgery has been registered against industrialist T. R. Dhinakaran and his daughter, Kothai, based on a complaint from his nephew T. R.V. Ramkumar of Aruppukottai.

The District Crime Branch on Tuesday registered the case against the father and daughter under various Sections of Indian Penal Code for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

In his complaint, Ramkumar had said that his father had inherited Sri Pattabi Textiles and other related properties through an arbitration in 1996. The same was inherited by him from his father through a gift deed.

However, Dhinakaran and his daughter had reportedly created forged documents and had constructed buildings on his land and rented them out.