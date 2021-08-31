Telangana police nab MMK leader

He is wanted in a cheating case

A special police team from Telangana arrested Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam (MMK) general secretary S.R. Thevar and his accomplice Perumal Raj in Karaikudi in a cheating case in Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

Following a complaint from Lakshmi Narayanan of Hyderabad, the police registered a case under IPC Section 420 (cheating). The complainant stated that he was running a company in Hyderabad and looking for borrowings to the tune of ₹ 250 crore from banks.

He approached S.R. Thevar and his accomplice in 2018. Following a discussion, the complainant agreed to give a portion of the commission and transferred ₹ 4.70 crore. However, citing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the issue could not be taken forward, the duo told the complainant. When the complainant asked return of the money, they pleaded inability so that they filed he complaint. The police team, which was on the lookout for the duo, secured them in Karaikudi with the help of the Sivaganga district police.

The MMK functionary, contested in AIADMK symbol in Tiruchuli Assembly Constituency in Virudhunagar district and lost in the recently held election.

According to the party sources, he owned commercial establishments in Kerala and other cities. Further investigation was on.