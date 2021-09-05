Chaturthi celebration: BJP accuses CM of double speak

Sivakasi

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Sunday accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of double speak in connection with the Centre’s directive on not allowing installation of Vinayaka idols and processions for immersion.

Talking to reporters here, he said the Centre allowed the State governments to take a call on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations based on local COVID-19 conditions. However, the State government banned the celebration citing the Centre’s order.

As the Leader of Opposition, Mr. Stalin had claimed that the Centre had no right to issue blanket orders on lockdown and that the State Government should take a decision on it. However, after becoming Chief Minister, he took refuge under the Centre’s directive, Mr. Annamalai said.

The government in Maharashtra, which had more COVID-19 cases than Tamil Nadu, had allowed Vinayaka Chaturthi celebration with restrictions. :”We hope the Tamil Nadu government also follows suit,” he said.

BJP leaders and cadre would install over a lakh idols of Lord Vinayaka in front of their houses and celebrate the festival on September 10, 11 and 12, he added.

On the Kodanad murder case, he said the court had allowed further investigation into the heist. However, efforts were being made to ‘trap’ AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the case.